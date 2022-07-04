Exeedme Market Cap Achieves $4.22 Million (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $227,031.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00150519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.26 or 0.00811125 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00084267 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016449 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

