F M Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

F M Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up approximately 3.1% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,521,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,076,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

