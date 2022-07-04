F M Investments LLC Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

F M Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.59.

NASDAQ:META traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.03. 1,269,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,874,563. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.67. The company has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.