F M Investments LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,041. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

