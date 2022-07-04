F M Investments LLC Sells 56 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

F M Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in McKesson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in McKesson by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $2,486,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $3.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $329.53. 36,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,223. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $186.61 and a 12-month high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,598,096.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

