FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $275.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $333.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.10.

FedEx stock opened at $223.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

