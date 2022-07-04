FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
FNHC opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a market cap of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. FedNat has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $4.06.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share.
FedNat Company Profile (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
