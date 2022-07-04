FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FNHC opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a market cap of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. FedNat has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $4.06.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedNat by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in FedNat by 50.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in FedNat in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in FedNat in the third quarter worth $25,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

