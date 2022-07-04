Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,900 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 540,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 205.3 days.

OTCMKTS FEEXF traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FEEXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 340 ($4.17) in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 290 ($3.56) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.