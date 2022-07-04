Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2022

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,900 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 540,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 205.3 days.

OTCMKTS FEEXF traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FEEXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 340 ($4.17) in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 290 ($3.56) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

See Also

