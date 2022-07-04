Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Update

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Finance Of America Companies to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 307.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 284,622 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Finance Of America Companies by 47.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FOA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. Finance Of America Companies has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $7.82.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.76 million. Finance Of America Companies had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

