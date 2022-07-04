First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in June

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,088,000 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 3,188,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
First Mining Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.17. 301,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,635. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21. First Mining Gold has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.42.
About First Mining Gold (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Mining Gold (FFMGF)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.