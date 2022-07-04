First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in June

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,088,000 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 3,188,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

First Mining Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.17. 301,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,635. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21. First Mining Gold has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.42.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

