First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of IFV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.73. 16,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,591. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.238 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.
