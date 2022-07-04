First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IFV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.73. 16,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,591. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.238 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 668,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after buying an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 292,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 45,939 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 216,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 54,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

