First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,552,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.63. 7,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,750. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.
