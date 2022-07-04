First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,552,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.63. 7,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,750. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,695,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,583,000 after buying an additional 1,373,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 50.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,667 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $135,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 65.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,695,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,281 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,455,000 after purchasing an additional 425,238 shares during the period.

