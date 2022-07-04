First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the first quarter valued at $371,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 2,937.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the first quarter valued at $989,000.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,204. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

