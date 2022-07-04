First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Down 23.6% in June

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 43,244 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 221,853 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $281,000.

Shares of NYSE:FCT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,017. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

