First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.13. 46,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,509. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $48.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 131.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 113.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the first quarter worth $102,000.

