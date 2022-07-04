Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FSI opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

