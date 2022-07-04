Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,400 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 563,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.62. 3,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.73. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $25.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after buying an additional 51,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after buying an additional 94,912 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 61.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 144,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

