ForTube Market Cap Hits $10.76 Million (FOR)

ForTube (FOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One ForTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $10.76 million and $3.83 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ForTube alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,857.84 or 1.00023107 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.