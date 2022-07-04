Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the quarter. Franklin Electric comprises about 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Franklin Electric worth $20,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 45,335 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,244.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $532,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,514 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $73.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,282. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.87.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

FELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Franklin Electric (Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.