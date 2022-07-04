Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Stake Boosted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,654,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,037 shares during the quarter. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.56% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $38,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 876,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,010,000 after buying an additional 26,056 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCB opened at $22.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

