Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Position Lessened by Evermore Global Advisors LLC

Evermore Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 23,063 shares during the quarter. Frontline comprises 5.0% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Frontline worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 40,978 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,626,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.02. 264,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -180.40 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Frontline Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Frontline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

