Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 226,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FJTNF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.47. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. Fuji Media has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.00.
About Fuji Media (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuji Media (FJTNF)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.