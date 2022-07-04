Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.96. 16,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,386. Geberit has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

