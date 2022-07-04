Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Insider Clifford Thomas Elphick Sells 41,343 Shares

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 41,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.53), for a total transaction of £17,777.49 ($21,810.20).

GEMD traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 44.60 ($0.55). 312,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,047. Gem Diamonds Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 40.20 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 76.40 ($0.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.89. The firm has a market cap of £62.17 million and a P/E ratio of 415.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.