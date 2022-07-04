Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GENC stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 199,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.