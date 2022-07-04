General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in General Electric by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in General Electric by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.36.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,053. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $116.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average is $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -6.99%.

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

