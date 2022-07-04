General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $72.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.55.

NYSE GIS opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,466 shares of company stock worth $7,399,768 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

