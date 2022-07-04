Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.35. 30,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.67. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

