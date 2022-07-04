Gilbert & Cook Inc. Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.8% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after purchasing an additional 495,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.99. The stock had a trading volume of 135,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.36.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

