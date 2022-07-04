Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 30,778 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.36. The company had a trading volume of 374,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,668,519. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

