GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 24413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.3388235 earnings per share for the current year.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

