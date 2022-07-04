GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2022

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLGGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 24413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.3388235 earnings per share for the current year.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

