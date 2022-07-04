Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.48.

Shares of GPN opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.96. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 28.65%.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Global Payments by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Global Payments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 432,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

