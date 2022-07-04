Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Up 21.9% in June

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of CLOU traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.89. 61,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,946. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLOU. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 46,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the period.

