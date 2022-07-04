Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

BUG traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,261. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

