goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Receives $196.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EHMEF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF opened at $72.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.36. goeasy has a 12-month low of $72.55 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

