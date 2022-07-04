Goepper Burkhardt LLC Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $166,275,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after buying an additional 1,047,532 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NEE opened at $80.56 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

