Goepper Burkhardt LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

IVV stock opened at $383.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $399.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

