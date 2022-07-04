GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Price Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a market capitalization of $75,546.63 and approximately $2,804.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00258349 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002202 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000719 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GokuMarket Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GokuMarket Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

