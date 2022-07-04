Goldcoin (GLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 40.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 123.3% higher against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $2,821.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00028354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00257460 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002193 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000971 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

