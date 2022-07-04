Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Short Interest Up 29.3% in June

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Shares of GSHD traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,569. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 291.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.93. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $358,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSHD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

