Governor DAO Price Down 11.8% This Week (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $427,847.19 and $770.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00145870 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.61 or 0.00859366 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086494 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015685 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

