Graviton (GTON) One Day Volume Hits $10,944.00

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00153766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.04 or 0.00806993 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00083964 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016131 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

