Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 3,270 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $100.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.95. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.