Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 359 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.
NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average is $105.12. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $108.06.
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.