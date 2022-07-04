Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 359 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average is $105.12. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.