Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $151.94 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

