Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,436 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.