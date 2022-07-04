Grove Bank & Trust Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

NYSE T opened at $21.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

