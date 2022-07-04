Grove Bank & Trust Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $178.60 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.84 and its 200 day moving average is $203.39.

