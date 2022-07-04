Grove Bank & Trust Has $7 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.4% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $74,752,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,672,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,997,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $92.75 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

