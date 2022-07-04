Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 1,142 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $81.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13. The company has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

